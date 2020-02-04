GTA 5 in VR: the new mod introduces full support for Virtual Reality

Share it:

LukeRoss00, the author of the experimental project of GTA 5 in VR, updates his mod to introduce full support to Virtual Reality in the main campaign of Rockstar Games open world blockbuster.

There Release 4 of the Grand Theft Auto 5 mod that integrate VR into first person mode implements virtual reality features in all gameplay elements of the single player campaign with protagonists Michael, Trevor and Franklin.

According to LukeRoss00, the new version of its mod allows you to enjoy the entire single player adventure of GTA 5 with Oculus or with a viewer compatible with SteamVR, playing in VR in vehicle driving sessions, shootings and, of course, free exploration of the map. Movies can also be enjoyed in virtual reality.

Thanks to Release 4 are also automated several steps to make to make your favorite VR viewer compatible with the mod, as in the case of detection of thehead tracking (which becomes automatic) and the modification of the depth of field, which can now take place through new items integrated in the pause menus. With future versions of his ambitious mod, the author of this project promises to take steps to make compatible the virtual reality viewers of WMR is Pimax.