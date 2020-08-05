GTA 5 has sold 135 million copies: aim for 200 million on nextgen!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the latest financial report published by Rockstar Games the incredible numbers of the success of GTA 5 emerge. The open-world blockbuster sold something like 135 million copies and, according to several analysts in the sector, it could reach 200 million with its future landing on nextgen console.

Among the many employees in the sector who wanted to provide a comment to Rockstar's financial report, we find for example the now famous analyst Benji-Sales who, from his social network observatory, underlines how "Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 135 million copies since launch. It will also be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next year and will have many improvements. Will it be able to reach and exceed 200 million copies sold within a few years? , because it shouldn't. This is a game that will continue to sell tens of millions of copies until GTA 6 is launched. ".

For Benji-Sales, therefore, the future sales of GTA 5 will not only increase the relaunch of the title on nextgen systems (and with it, several additional content for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X), but also the spasmodic wait nourished by fans for the announcement and the release of GTA 6.

The analyst's considerations, of course, contribute to fueling the already heated debate on social networks between those who wonder if it is not really the endless success of GTA 5 the "real culprit" of this long wait for the reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6.