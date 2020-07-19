GTA 5 for PS5 has made its appearance in Amazon's price lists

Share it:

Grand Theft Auto 5 he really doesn't want to retire. After spending two generations of consoles occupying the highest positions in the world rankings, he is also preparing to debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Rockstar Games has not yet announced the release date, but for now it appears to be set in a generic second half of 2021. Meanwhile, Amazon Mexico has already moved forward, including in its price lists the PS5 edition of Grand Theft Auto 5. We would like to give you more information besides this, but unfortunately there are none: the product sheet offers generic artwork and not the official cover of the game (on which we expect the white stripe characteristic of PS5). There are not even indications on the price, nor on the release date. Anyway, something is moving, and we would not be surprised if the same version began to appear on the websites of other retailers in the coming days / weeks.

The announcement of the next-gen version of GTA 5 took place during the show The Future of Gaming last June, which introduced us to many of the games coming out on PS5. The choice of the stage did not happen by chance, given the strait collaboration relationship between Rockstar Games and Sony, which will also materialize with an initiative to the benefit of future owners of PlayStation 5, who will have the opportunity to download GTA Online for free for the first three months from the launch of the stand-alone version of the latter.