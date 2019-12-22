GTA 5 does not stop: the views on Twitch have tripled compared to 2018

Share it:

The years pass, but the success of Grand Theft Auto 5 it shows no sign of diminishing, on the contrary … The Rockstar Games blockbuster looks rather like some wines, which improve with the passage of time.

According to the year-end report released by Stream Elements, GTA 5 views on Twitch have tripled since last year, going from 138.6 million to 523.2 million. Over the past 12 months, Rockstar's open world has therefore proved to be the third most popular game on the streaming platform, behind two free-to-play games: the equally stainless League of Legends, which compared to 2018 gained a position with a growth of 7%, and Fortnite, which instead due to a drop of a conspicuous 28% fell to second place.

The merit of the growth of Grand Theft Auto 5 is undoubtedly to be sought in endless success of GTA Online, which this year has further expanded with two substantial updates that have introduced the Diamond Casino & Resort and the hit at the Diamond Casino.

Find the complete ranking of the most viewed games on Twitch at the bottom of this news: the only other two titles falling compared to 2018, in addition to Fortnite, are Overwatch (-6%) ed Hearthstone (-38%).