GTA 5 and Minecraft are the best selling games of the decade in the USA

2020 is almost upon us, and it's time to draw conclusions on the most successful video games of the decade that has come to an end. According to data collected by the NPD group, Grand Theft Auto 5 is Minecraft they are the best selling games of the decade in the United States.

The well-known analyst announced this Mat Piscatella, with a tweet that you can read at the bottom of the news. There is still no data for December 2019 to draw up the definitive top 20 of the decade 2010-2019, but in the meantime we can take a first look at the top of the ranking:

GTA V: 74 times in the top 20 Minecraft: 73 times in the top 20 Mario Kart 8: 37 times in the top 20 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege: 34 times in the top 20 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 30 times in the top 20

Over the decade that has come to an end, these five games have returned to the top 20 best-selling games in the US at least 30 times. Grand Theft Auto 5 is Minecraftin particular, they returned to the top 20 respectively 74 and 73 times, consequently becoming the most successful commercial titles of the decade in the United States.

All in all it was reasonable to expect, considering that GTA 5 sold 15 million copies in 2019, even 6 years after its release! What do you think? Staying on the subject of the decade, we remind you that the Everyeye editorial staff also elected the best games of the decade 2010-2019.