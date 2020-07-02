GTA 5 and Kanye West: the game in the video of the new song, in collaboration with Travis Scott

Share it:

The indisputable success of Grand Theft Auto V has now transformed the Rockstar title into a real costume phenomenon, with record sales and an incredibly large and active community.

Factors of such relevance that have even pushed the software house to choose to re-propose production also on next-gen consoles, transforming GTA 5 in the first game with such success that it allowed him to land on three different generations of consoles consecutively. During the presentation event of the new flagship Sony, in fact, the arrival of GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 has been confirmed. At the moment there is no precise publication date, but the launch window remains set for a generic 2021, also whether the wait for the PS5 version of GTA 5 will last at least a year, since Rockstar has confirmed that players can expect it for the second half of next year.

In the meantime, the GTA 5 phenomenon continues to spread, so much so that the production is finished even in one of the tracks of Kanye West. The official music video of the song "Wash Us in The Blood", which you can view directly at the beginning of this news, in fact includes sequences taken directly from GTA Online, online multiplayer mode by Grand Theft Auto V. The song, recently published, is jointly signed by Kayne West and Travis Scott.