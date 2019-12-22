GTA 5: a user discovers a new, "surprising" detail of the graphics

Share it:

A fan of Grand Theft Auto 5 sends the Reddit community into raptures with a message in which he claims to have discovered a new, "surprising" detail of the graphics of the open-world masterpiece of Rockstar Games.

As evidence of his discovery, the redditor known as ChanDanGreen99 in fact, he took some ingame images in which he portrays the graphic effect escaped the millions of users who have purchased GTA 5 from September 2013 to today.

According to what was claimed by the fan of Grand Theft Auto V, there is an important graphic aspect that differentiates the exploration sessions within the map and is the one represented by thelight pollution. As shown by the redditor in his comparative images, the night sky admired by those inside the city ​​of Los Santos presents a lower number of stars and graphic details for the texture that maps the digital surface of the Moon.

For the same weather and moon phase conditions, therefore, moving away from the main inhabited center of the immense game region of GTA 5, it is possible to see some starry nights with clearer colors, with a More vivid moon and a greater depth in shades of black: in order to fully appreciate the graphic difference linked to the light pollution of Los Santos it is therefore advisable to play GTA 5 on a TV or a 4K monitor compatible with the HDR standard.

Regardless of the real "birthright" of this discovery, the interest aroused by the message on Reddit (with ben 44,000 positive votes imposed by the members of the forum) only confirms the incredible popularity of GTA 5, recently manifested also by the data of the tripled views on Twitch compared to 2018 and by the 15 million copies sold in 2019.