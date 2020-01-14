GTA 4: Rockstar Games explains why it was removed from Steam

Share it:

Rockstar Games representatives try to clarify the reasons that prompted them to remove any purchase option of Grand Theft Auto 4 on Steam.

To help us shed light on what happened, a spokesperson for Rockstar intervened on the USgamer pages to explain why it is no longer possible to buy one new digital copy of GTA 4 on Steam.

The PR of the US gaming giant explains that "Grand Theft Auto 4 was originally created for the Games for Windows Live platform. Since Microsoft no longer supports the platform, it is no longer possible to generate the additional keys necessary to continue selling the game in its current version.".

Without this due clarification, the spokesman for the Large R is adds that "we are looking at other options for the distribution of GTA 4 on PC and we will share new information about it as soon as possible". The return of the Niko Bellic epic on Steam, therefore, could coincide with the arrival of an update that changes the authentication system of the game on PC, a solution not too similar from that devised by the same American authors in 2018 with the removal of 50 tracks from the title in function of the expired musical licenses for the ingame radios, especially for those related to the tracks of Episodes from Liberty City.