Grupo Firme makes history at the Rodeo Texcoco

February 12, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
"Making history dad," said Grupo Firme on social networks after becoming known that they will have a second date at the facilities of Rodeo Texcoco, one of the most important events in Mexico.

This second date for a new concert comes after Grupo Firme achieved a sold out for its show on February 29; A second presentation was scheduled for Saturday, March 28. It should be noted that they are the first group to achieve two successful dates in this venue.

The group is originally from the border city Tijuana, Baja California; they integrate it:

  • Eduin Parra (vocalist).
  • Jonathan Parra (second voice).
  • Abraham Hernández (second voice).
  • Rodolfo Rubio (drums).
  • Dylan Camacho (accordion).
  • Cristian Téllez (bass).
  • Carlos Ruiz (guitar).

Grupo Firme has conquered a large part of the Mexican Republic and the United States; They will be bringing their music to Colombia soon. They are currently promoting their new single "I am having a bad time."

This next February 14 they will be performing a concert at the Telmex Auditorium in the city of Guadalajara.

