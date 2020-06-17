Grounded: the new Obsidian survival demo is now available for download

Share it:

Obsidian has finally announced the availability of the Demo of Grounded, the particular survival from the "microscopic" atmospheres of the Microsoft subsidiary. Xbox Game Studios has also set ways to access the game preview.

The Demo of Grounded is in fact available from today, on the occasion of the beginning of Steam Game Festival. The preview launch was originally scheduled for June 9, but the postponement of the Valve-branded festival has postponed all dates. From now on, however, it is possible to download the survival of Obsidian directly from the Xbox Insider application or from Steam.

Those who want to try the new IP of the authors of Fallout New Vegas and The Outer Worlds (which we remember to be developed by a small internal team) must necessarily join the program Xbox Insider from Microsoft. Once done, it will be possible to download Grounded on Xbox One and on PC. Currently it seems that the Steam version of the game is having problems but the developers are already working to solve them.

Before leaving, we remind you that Grounded, the new Microsoft exclusive, will be released on Xbox One and PC on July 28th. On the pages of Everyeye you can find the preview of Grounded.