Grounded, Steam: Early Access page, PC requirements and launch window available

During November last year, Obsidian announced Grounded, a new Microsoft exclusive destined to land on both the Xbox One family consoles and on PC.

Recently, the game's official page was opened on Steam and inside we can find several interesting information. First, it is made known that Grounded will benefit from Early Access to allow developers to talk freely with the community about the team's choices. Obsidian is not yet able to offer a game-specific launch date, but it is reported that "Grounded is slated for release 2021". Early Access will include access to the following content:

About 20% of the full story

3 main biomes: the grasslands, the hedge and the mist

Creation of objects

Building the bases

Single player mode and online co-op

First two levels of weapons and armor

At least ten insects

Arachnophobia mode

However, there are no details on what will be the Grounded price, but it is confirmed that the cost for the early access version will increase in parallel with the addition of new content within it. Finally, PC users can now have the first details on what will be the hardware requirements required by Grounded. Below, i minimum requirements for the PC version listed on the Steam tab:

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

Operating system: Windows 7 (SP1) 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3225

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video card: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti

Memory: 8 GB of available space

In closing, we remember that it has already been confirmed that Grounded will be at PAX East in Boston: new information on the game could therefore reach the end of the month.