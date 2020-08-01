Grounded: how to manage water and food and where to find them

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As in any self-respecting survival title, also in Grounded you will have to deal with the parameters of hunger and thirst, as well as health and stamina. However, it is not immediate to understand how to find the resources necessary for survival: if you have difficulties in this sense, this guide is for you.

There hunger and the thirst they are primary aspects of the gameplay of the new Obsidian title, and you will have to constantly keep them under observation: most of the actions you will do, in addition to the simple passing of time, will in fact gradually decrease the indicators of your needs, which will therefore be filled as soon as possible , under penalty of loss of health and, subsequently, death by starvation or thirst.

water

There are two different types of water inside the garden that your character will find himself exploring: clean water is Dirty water; the former can be drunk without problems, while the latter causes intoxications and diseases, which will reduce your health and your hunger indicator. Clean water can be found in the form of water drops, lay down on the leaves and stalks of grass after sunrise; to get them, hit them with a stone in order to make them fall, after which you can interact with them and drink. Another source of clean water are the fruit juice cartons and soda cans left on the ground where some residues have remained. Dirty water, on the other hand, can be drunk from any puddle you come across inside the garden.

By analyzing Grub Parts you will get the blueprint for making a container for water (Water Skin), which will allow you to transport two units of water within your inventory.

Continuing your adventure you will unlock the ability to build a work table, with which you can manufacture more advanced tools and equipment. One of them is the rainwater collector (Dew Collector), which will allow you to collect clean water over time. To build it you will need quartzite (Quartzite), which can be found inside tunnels and underground caves, and spider webs (Spider Webbing), released as a drop from the spiders that you will be able to defeat.

Food

The smallest insects within Grounded's world, such as midges and aphids, will provide you meat (Meat) once killed; cooking raw meat on a fire you will get cooked food, very useful for quickly filling the hunger indicator. However, remember that although you can transport the food within the inventory, this will go bad after a few days, so be careful and don't forget to eat. The spoiled food, however, is not necessarily to be thrown away: you can in fact use it to build small gardens where grow mushroomswhich, however, are much less nutritious than meat.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide with tips for building the perfect refuge.