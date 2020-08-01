Grounded: how to build a work table for advanced tools

Share it:

If you want to manufacture the most advanced objects and tools in Grounded you will need a Work table. Follow us in this guide to find out how to build it, and where to find the necessary materials.

The process of creating the Workbench may seem simple: everything you need can in fact be summarized in 4 shoots, 2 drops of sap and 3 axes of grass. However, it is with the latter material that things become more complicated, since the axes of grass require an ax to be collected, and cannot be accumulated within the inventory. So let's find out how to get everything you need step by step.

Sprouts

First, get the sprouts, which are the easiest resource to find of the three: they are in fact available in large quantities practically everywhere, often at the foot of the largest stalks of grass that stand out threateningly above you, and can be easily recognized thanks to the small leaves that grow on their upper part.

Sap drops

The sap may cause you a few more problems, not so much because the process to find it is complicated, but because it requires a little patience. First, you will have to go looking for sticks, trunks and branches fallen to the ground; after that, check well on each side, and if you are lucky you will find one or more drops of sap attached to the bark. Collect a total of 3 and you can proceed with the collection of the last resource.

Aces of Grass

Now that you have sprouts and sap, it's time to think about the boards. These can be obtained by hitting and cutting the large blades of grass with aax (which you can craft from your inventory by consuming 3 shoots, 2 stones and a braided fiber). In doing so, the plant will drop some of the boards of grass you need, but if you try to collect them, you will notice that your character will not be able to insert them in the inventory, since they are too large to be stored in the small backpack he carries on his shoulders. Don't worry: to use them, just collect them in necessary quantities (your alter ego accumulate one on the other and will support them with one shoulder), enter the inventory and select the option to manufacture the Work Table.

