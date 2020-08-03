Grounded: guide to fighting animals

Share it:

The spiders and insects that populate the garden of Grounded they are extremely dangerous for the small protagonists of the game who, having shrunk, must try to survive. Here are some useful tips to better face the hostile creatures of the new Obsidian title.

Grounded's combat is based on hand-to-hand clashes with the white weapon, and at a distance through the use of bows and arrows: all the weapons you will use must be built before use, and will progressively break as you use them. Weapons and equipment items have gods levels, which identify their strength, endurance and other abilities and statistics.

The melee attack and defense system is rather simple and schematic, and is essentially based on two phases: the aggression phase, during which you can launch a series of standard attacks (there is no difference between light and heavy attacks); and the blocking / blocking phase. The latter can be carried out with any melee weapon, and will allow you to reduce the damage suffered in exchange for a certain amount of stamina; blocks made with the right timing will almost completely absorb the damage.

Blocking blows is not a viable solution for a long time, due to the large amount of resistance that the blocks consume. To overcome this problem, you can take advantage of the weaknesses of the enemy insects, which after loading the blow will not change the direction of the attack, thus giving you the opportunity to get around them and dodge them. Hitting the enemies in the head there will stun, leaving them unable to act for a few seconds: during this small window of time you will have the opportunity to heal or insist on your attack, thus taking a good advantage over your opponent.

The character you control can also be equipped with pieces of armor, divided into three different types: armor for the legs, armor for the Chest and helmet; each will provide you with some passive damage protection, but after taking a few hits it will break. Build higher level armor to increase defensive stats and stamina.

Basic weapons and armor are far too weak to allow you to face the most dangerous insects in the garden, which are also the enemies that guarantee the best drops. If you decide to attack opponents such as ladybugs or spiders, be sure to make one first Spike Club, a rather effective spear, and the Acorn Plate Gear, a fairly resistant armor. This is the most powerful equipment you can build using basic materials, without having to defeat the most threatening insects first (you can find acorns at the foot of the big oak tree: break them with a hammer to obtain the resources necessary for the manufacture of the reinforcement).

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to build a work table, and the one to better manage hunger and thirst.