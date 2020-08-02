Grounded, a little big survival: all the details in our Video Preview!

Share it:

From the stars and distant planets of The Outer Worlds, Obsidian brings the players with their feet firmly anchored to the ground, for an adventure to be lived in the suburban gardens.

With a team of only 13 people, the software house brings to the gaming market Grounded, survival who was able to quickly surprise and conquer the public. Published in early access on PC is Xbox OneGrounded is available for free with Xbox Game Pass, the popular subscription service from Microsoft. The launch of this first incarnation of the Obsidian game has proved successful, both in terms of active players and visibility on Twitch. Just think that, in just two days, Grounded has exceeded one million players.

To celebrate the milestone, the development team announced a updates program on a monthly basis, which will start already in August. Waiting to find out what news the Grounded courtyards will populate, Everyeye's editorial team has made a video to tell you all the features of this small, large production. Directly at the beginning of this news, as well as on the Everyeye YouTube channel, you can therefore find ours Grounded video preview: we wish you a good vision!