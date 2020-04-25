Grosjean's curious comparison of Alonso and Raikkonen

Romain Grosjean, veteran driver of the Formula 1 grid, has left surprising statements about the similarity of Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen when it comes to planning the races, as stated by the Frenchman who shared a team with both.

"They are surprisingly similar. Many think they are different, but no. They focused on facing the Free 1 already thinking about the race. They only cared about that, "says Grosjean, who notes that" he has learned a lot from both of them "with whom he shared the paddock at some point in his professional career in his experienced career in motorsports.

"It didn't matter if they were slow or fast in some training. They left everything for the race, "says Grosjean, who insists on the similarity between Fernando Alonso and the Finn, loved in Spain for his curious personality.

Known as 'the ice man' Surprised that the French pilot has seen many similarities between the Asturian man of the year and him. Even what we knew before the words of Grosjean, Alonso and Raikkonen agreed on several professional factors such as that they are both world champions, were a teammate at Ferrari and both starred in the return to a team, for which they had already raced.