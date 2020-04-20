Entertainment

Gris, the award-winning Spanish platform, has exceeded one million copies sold

April 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
The incomparable visual section of Gray and the hard work of Nomada Studio has paid off with an international impact that has led this title developed in Barcelona to sell more than a million copies worldwide.

Best Video Game Art and Graphics - 2018

The platformer developed by artist Conrad Roset and the rest of his team won the hearts of gamers by eye-catching and even attracted the biggest stars on the independent scene, Devolver Digital.

Now the studio celebrates the million units sold on platforms such as iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4. We do not know what is in the future of this team after what has been achieved, but now what proceeds is that they continue with this adventure and start working on another project that will leave us perplexed again.

In our analysis we told you that "Gray is an experience to be lived. Like Journey, Inside or many others that are accompanying us on our ways. We have grown older, we look beyond the distance jump or ending waves of enemies. We are not just looking for fun, we are looking for sensation and we are looking to be impressed. We allow ourselves to be seduced, we allow ourselves to be hungry for new emotions and new experiences. Is the video game an art? For some the answer will be yes, for others it will be no, but the truth is that today it does not matter in the least, we just have to let ourselves be carried away, rock by that stone hand, open our eyes and be captivated by a new gift"

