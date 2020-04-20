The incomparable visual section of Gray and the hard work of Nomada Studio has paid off with an international impact that has led this title developed in Barcelona to sell more than a million copies worldwide.
Gris, the award-winning Spanish platform, has exceeded one million copies sold
April 20, 2020
2 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- Gris, the award-winning Spanish platform, has exceeded one million copies sold
- The Realme X3 is almost completely filtered leaving us to see up to six cameras and 5G Dual
- Digimon Adventure 2020 stops at the third episode: anime postponed for Coronavirus
- Laura Bozzo will perform live next to Lizbeth Rodríguez tonight
- Ceferin: "I think there are options that allow us to resume the championships without spectators"
- James Gunn confirms that he does not plan to do Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 4
- Yadhira Carrillo celebrates pre-release of inmates due to COVID-19 coronavirus
- Pom Poko: the tanuki of Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki
Add Comment