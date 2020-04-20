Gris, the award-winning Spanish platform, has exceeded one million copies sold

Share it:

The incomparable visual section of Gray and the hard work of Nomada Studio has paid off with an international impact that has led this title developed in Barcelona to sell more than a million copies worldwide.

The platformer developed by artist Conrad Roset and the rest of his team won the hearts of gamers by eye-catching and even attracted the biggest stars on the independent scene, Devolver Digital. We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has sold more than one million copies … crazy !! 🎉😊 Thanks to our team, families, @devolverdigital and specially to all of you who made this possible ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/UOuHkaGt0m – Nomada Studio – G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 19, 2020 Now the studio celebrates the million units sold on platforms such as iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4. We do not know what is in the future of this team after what has been achieved, but now what proceeds is that they continue with this adventure and start working on another project that will leave us perplexed again.