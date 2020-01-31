Grinch! Kuno Becker exploded against Christmas and called the Church "mafia"

While some celebrities decorate their homes with huge births and get ready to celebrate Christmas, there are others who disagree with this date, as is the case with Kuno Becker.

Social media users resumed the moment when Kuno Becker attacks a reporter from Selling after wishing you a merry Christmas.

"Why is December 25 (Christmas)? … nobody knows well if he was born that day because there is no author of the book … then why am I going to have dinner on the 24, because he says the mafia?" Kuno replied.

And followed:

“So if the other‘ mafia ’says that you have to have a little pig dinner on February 2, do we have a little pig dinner? No, I don't, sorry, for me it's a normal day, ”said Kuno Becker, who looked very upset.

