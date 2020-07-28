Grigor Dimitrov revealed details of his fight against the coronavirus: "I lost three kilos and there are days when I am exhausted"

Share it:

Grigor Dimitrov became infected with coronavirus by participating in the Adria Tour, the charity tournament promoted by Novak Djokovic (AFP)

Although in the last few hours he has published on social networks some images of his arduous training, the Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov He has also confessed that it has not been easy to face the coronavirus. It has been a month since he was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 but it still affects him physically.

The Bulgarian player of 29 years he confessed that he lost "Three kilos" and what was "KO" after passing overcome the coronavirus at the end of last month, in addition to stating that not ready to play at a good level yet because he has days where he feels "Exhausted".

“It is difficult, it has nothing to do with the state of form you are in before you are affected because the virus does not ask any questions. I lost three kilos, I was ‘KO’, I was not breathing well, I lost my taste and smell ”, express Dimitrov to the newspaper L’Equipe.

The image with which Grigor Dimitrov announced his positive for coronavirus on social networks.

Currently the number 19 of the ATP ranking he was preparing for a tournament at the coach's academy Patrick Mouratoglou, although according to his words he had to face very difficult moments after being infected on the Adria Tour that he organized Novak Djokovic.

“Little by little I started to weaken and feel very fatigued. Mentally it is not easy. People need to know that this can happen, that it can happen to anyone, and that you have to learn to live with it.. After a week of training, I'm still not ready to play at my best level ”he related.

Grigor Dimitrov hopes to arrive optimally at the US Open dispute while struggling to recover from the coronavirus (DPA)



Dimitrov didn't want to talk too much about criticism he received after testing positive for COVID-19, even from some colleagues on the circuit: “What happened happened, there have been many interpretations, but it's a thing of the past, not just for me. Overall, it was okay to restart the competition there, but this happened. ”

On the dispute of the US Open, which is based in a city badly affected by COVID-19 as New Yorkstressed that "There are still many questions, such as quarantine, and few answers".

Anyway, Grigor Dimitrov You already have your plans very clear and take your return to activity with great caution. "Recover three kilos in three weeks, then Playing in Cincinnati and the US Open for best of five sets seems very ambitious to me at this time. There are days when I feel good and can train for a long time, and others where I feel exhausted. It is a whole process, ”he said.

