Griezmann: "The guests don't care, the one who won the semifinals will play the final"

Griezmann He was able to assess the defeat at the end of the match. Despite scoring in the semifinal of the Spain Supercup, the Atlético de Madrid was able to overcome a 2-1 with goals from Morata and Correa to win with three goals at FC Barcelona. The rojiblancos will be measured at Real Madrid this Sunday in the final of the tournament.

The Frenchman, a Barcelona player, admits that the defeat in this match that already seemed won has been "like some mistake of ours and they have been with more legs in the end, it has cost us but hey, you have to watch the game, improve and work, because only with that can we be up there. "

Griezmann blames the mistakes they were not "only in defense" if not "in everything, in the passes. I think I missed the Umtiti pass and their goal comes. They are small things that ultimately make you lose a game, a League, a Champions … you have to work and that's it. "

In addition, to FC Barcelona two goals were annulled. The first for a hand of Leo Messi and, secondly, for an offside of Pique. Two actions that have been decided by millimeters. "Well, here is the VAR to help football. sometimes it helps you and sometimes it goes against you but it’s like that ", French indicated.

Finally, the words of Valverde in the press conference this Wednesday, when the coach of FC Barcelona indicated that he preferred the previous format "without guests". Now, those guests, Real Madrid and Atlético, will play the final this Sunday. "That does not matter, the final winner will win the semis and that's it", Griezmann sentence.