Gridalo, the new book by the author of Gomorrah, is out

After celebrating the arrival of Gomorrah on HBO Max, Roberto Saviano is preparing to publish his latest literary effort, Gridalo, containing stories focused on the search for justice.

The announcement is made by himself, who writes on social media: “On 10 November GRIDALO comes out in bookstores , my new book published by Bompiani. These are pages that tell of women and men who have decided to raise their voices to seek the truth, to defend an idea, to obtain justice. They are stories of yesterday and today, famous and unknown. They are stories of everyone, and for everyone“.

The book aims to give the floor to characters who have not given up on their ideas, despite the censorship and violence suffered at the hands of stronger powers. We will then discover the story of “Ispazia, an Alexandrian scientist, gives a lesson in the square: her gaze reaches straight to us, it does not blur even when the fanatical hands of Christian monks rage on her with sharp shards“, and that of”Robert Capa, war reporter, comes so close to reality as to grasp its heart without even focusing: only by living firsthand can we understand“, passing through stories about a wrestler, a child, a Russian poet and many other characters.

Each story will be combined with a portrait by Alessandro Baronciani. As the author points out, Gridalo will be available starting November 10, while the filming of Gomorrah has just started again.