         'Grey's Anatomy': this is how Alex Karev's controversial march has been explained

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The announcement of the march of Justin Chambers from 'Grey's Anatomy' caught us all by surprise, and when I say all of them I also mean those responsible for the veteran series. The writers were not aware that they would not have the actor again, so they had to improvise an explanation for his disappearance that has not left fans very satisfied.

It was in the episode aired on Thursday, March 5 by the American channel ABC where it has been explained why Alex Karev suddenly left not to return. The chapter is receiving very low valuations – right now it has an average score of 4.4 in imdb when the normal thing in the series is to oscillate between 7 and 8 – and the truth is that it costs very little to understand it.

The explanation to the march of Alex Karev

Eye with the spoilers from here


The basis of the episode is three letters sent by the character played by Chambers to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Jo (Camilla Luddington), in which the reasons why he decided to leave Seattle are being explained: he was still in love with Izzie (Katherin Heigl), who turns out that at the time he gave birth to two children -Eli and Alexis-, of whom he was the father without discovering it until now.

Recall that the character of Izzie disappeared from 'Anatomy of Gray' in the middle of the sixth season and that the series is currently broadcasting sixteenth series of episodes. The series wanted to make fans believe that Alex I had never heard from her in these 10 years and that only the trial against Mederith led him to contact his ex again.

In the chapter 'Leave a Light On' It is revealed that Izzie has been living all this time with her children on a farm in Kansas and that Alex realizes he is still in love with her during his visit. On paper, it seems a most romantic twist, but it takes to cut through a letter with Jo, his current wife and the one I was madly in love with as the series had sold us …

That could have fit in with how the character was during the beginning of the series, but the fans have not taken long to put the shout in the sky so they consider a destruction less than unforgivable:

