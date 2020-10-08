Grey’s Anatomy, the new season will be dedicated to healthcare professionals

Who better than the protagonists of a medical drama of the caliber of Grey’s Anatomy can it feel the responsibility of raising awareness among its viewers on what has been happening in recent months in hospitals around the world? Precisely because of this, the production of the show made an important decision in view of the new episodes.

The new Grey’s Anatomy commercial has in fact explained to the fans of the show the choice to dedicate the new season of the series to healthcare professionals who fight on the front line the battle against the coronavirus: a decision that also concerns Station 19, the series also the daughter of showrunner Krista Vernoff.

“For this new season, our work will be dedicated to health workers who risk their lives on the front line every day groped to save us” Vernoff explained. In the same release, the showrunner also urged Grey’s Anatomy fans to behave cautiously: “Put on the mask, you will save someone’s lifeVernoff said.

The showrunner had already hinted at the matter, announcing that the new season of Grey’s Anatomy would show a whole new world; that theCoronavirus emergency it would have influenced the new episodes, on the other hand, it was also understood by the new photos of Meredith Gray in anti-covid clothing.