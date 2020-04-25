Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor will donate medical supplies to COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The productions of the television series Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor are in solidarity with the world and will donate medical supplies for health personnel in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In different news portals it is reported that the productions of the aforementioned television projects (series) make it known to the public that they join their efforts to make donations to health personnel, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Krista Vernoff, producer of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 announces that they will donate gowns, gloves and all medical supplies they occupy in the series for health personnel.

At Station 19, we were fortunate to have around 300 of the coveted N95 masks that we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful to them, "emphasizes Krista Vernoff.

And regarding Grey's Anatomy, the same Krista indicates in the counicado that they have a reserve of robes and gloves that they will donate in the same way.

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home, "says the producer as well.

Regarding the series The Good Doctor, people from the production are already in contact with the Vancouver authorities to check the missing medical supplies and that the producer can donate.

IMPORTANT, ABOUT CORONAVIRUS: To get the latest news about coronavirus, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly