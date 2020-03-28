         'Grey's Anatomy' shortens season 16 due to coronavirus and dates last episode

Share it:

Many series have stopped filming as a preventive measure against coronavirus. We will have to see what the consequences of this are case by case, but in the case of 'Grey's Anatomy' He has chosen to cut his losses and reduce the number of episodes of his current sixteenth season.

Four fewer episodes

Specific, 21 episodes had been completed before filming stopped and the ABC chain has decided not to resume. In this way, the chain has at its disposal two more episodes, so the end of this season will be broadcast on April 9.

Initially, it was planned that the 16th season of 'Grey's Anatomy' would have 25 episodes, so that their fans may already be preparing for a strange outcome, since this was not the way the series should take a break of several months.

At the moment it is unknown what will happen to those remaining four episodes, but it would not be strange that they simply became part of the following season. It would be the easiest solution, as long as the coronavirus crisis does not end up extending over time.

Recall that the series was recently the subject of harsh criticism by many followers after seeing how the departure of Alex Karev, the character played by Justin Chambers from the first season of the series.

ABC has also taken the opportunity to clarify that what happened will not affect in any way the broadcasts of the third season of 'Station 19' and the sixth and last of 'How to defend a murderer'. In both cases, the final episode will air in the United States on may 14.

