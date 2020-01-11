Grey’s Anatomy says goodbye to actor Justin Chambers

Share it:

"Grey’s Anatomy" said goodbye to one of the original cast members of the long-running medical drama: Justin Chambers.

Chambers, who played Alex Karev on the show, left last season after a 15-year career. Just leave three other actors who have been with the series since the first episode: Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

The last episode of Chambers aired on November 14.

Chambers said in a statement that "I expected to diversify my acting roles and career options." And, when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable and supportive wife and my five wonderful children, now is that moment. ”He thanked ABC, the creator of Shonda Rimes shows, the original cast members, the rest of the cast and the team and fans "for an extraordinary trip".

Other actors who have left the show include Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl, T.R. Knight and Isaiah Washington. "Grey’s Anatomy" is ABC's scripted drama number 1 in its 16th season.

Chambers has had roles in "Another World" by NBC and in the movie "The Wedding Planner." He won a People's Choice Award in 2017.