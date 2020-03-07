'Grey's Anatomy' says goodbye forever to Alex Karev

Share it:

Attention. This article contains spoilers for the last episode of 'Grey's Anatomy', the sixteenth entitled 'Leave a Light On'.

It is true that the last "official" appearance of Justin Chambers it happened last 2019, after 15 years exercising and 352 episodes, but in reality it seemed that the shadow of Alex Karev He never finished leaving, mainly because the character left without giving a real reason. Now, with the broadcast of the last episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' – which took place yesterday March 5 – the fandom has said goodbye forever to the inmate.

Everything was given through letters that, read with the voice-over from Justin Chambers, they are addressed to Meredith, Jo and Bailey. In them Alex will explain to them, and to the audience, why he has not given signs of life and what his current situation is. Thus, he explains to Meredith that he has not called her anymore for fear that she would convince him to return to the Hospital. And that is something that cannot be allowed because "The perfect thing is not in Seattle, not anymore. I swear it's not about work or you or Jo. It is about me. I left and I am with Izzie. "

It turns out that when Alex called all the old coworkers of Mer to write letters for his trial, he approached Izzie – who had been missing since the sixth season – and that was when he discovered that she was using the embryos who froze a long time ago to have a child. That's right, she had Alex's son … or children, rather. Were Twins, Eli and Alexis. Now they are 5 years old, and they live on a farm in Kansas, where Alex has found his new "perfect place". "I still love Jo deeply. I think I will always do it. And if it were just two women I love, I would choose my wife," the voice said, making it clear that he was still in love with Jo but had chosen his new life as father. And so Alex Karev put a close to his story, forever.