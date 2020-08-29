Grey’s Anatomy, Sara Ramirez reveals her non-binary identity in a post via social

Share it:

Substantially changing her profile picture on Instagram, the actress Sara ramirez, best known to fans of the series Shondaland for her role as the Calliope Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, announced her non-binary identity to her followers, essentially revealing that she does not identify as a woman or a man.

Ramirez left Grey’s Anatomy in 2016 after 10 years in the ranks of the medical drama ABC. With the post of Instagram and uploading the new photo made sure to update their social profiles to change the personal pronouns from “her to them” (da she a they), adding directly to identify yourself as “a non-binary human being“.

The caption reads: “New profile picture. In me there is the ability to be a girlish boy, a boyish girl, a boyish boy, a girlish girl. All together. Without distinction #nonbinaryWho knows we will never see her again in Grey’s Anatomy. Rhimes has left a door open for her in the series, and after this revelation there may be a place to go back and talk about something new about her character.

