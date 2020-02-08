Grey's Anatomy Returns On February 13

Share it:

The season 16 of medical fiction starring Ellen Pompeo said goodbye to his audience last November to make the break midseason. But that waiting time is about to end, it will be this February 13th when the new episodes of 'Grey's Anatomy' return to Spain.

The series will air again on Fox life From next Thursday. He will do it at 22:50 hours, after the broadcast of its spin-off, 'Station 19', which will also return with the new episodes of the third season at 10 pm.

Shonda Rhimes is the creator of both titles and Krista Vernoff, showrunner from 'Grey's Anatomy' it will be also for the third season of '19 'station. But in addition to a common work team, we will see that relationship in front of the cameras, because in the first return episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' there will be crossover with its spin-off.

How did 'Grey's Anatomy' end?

'Grey's Anatomy' said goodbye with the episode 'Let's All Go to the Bar' (16×09), where we saw Meredith rejoining the Gray Sloan and solving one of the biggest problems she had faced in her professional life. We also discovered that Owen will be a father for the third time and that Maggie quits work. And the most shocking came to an end: a car crashes into the bar where Jackson, Ben, Herrera, Levi, Nico, Helm, Casey and Blake are.