Grey's Anatomy Renovation Seasons Ellen Pompeo Decision

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last September it reached ABC the sixteenth season of 'Grey's Anatomy'to the delight of the many fans that has kept the medical drama hooked for so many years. Now that it has been confirmed that the series has a renewed new season, and at number seventeen, it leads us to ask: does the series have a future?

It has been speculated on several occasions that Ellen Pompeo have in mind to leave 'Grey's Anatomy'. The same year last the actress who gives life to Meredith declared that she wants a change in her life. However, the protagonist is still at the foot of the canyon, has done so in the last season and will continue in the next, still without a release date, because he extended his contract until season number 17.

Are we facing the last season of 'Grey's Anatomy'? This is what they have asked the president of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke And his answer seems optimistic: "I hope not" has answered to Deadline, although he has clarified that it does not depend on them, but on the protagonist: "'Grey's Anatomy' will live as long as Ellen Be interested in playing Meredith Gray. We'll let her lead the pace in [any conversation]. "

In short, that the future of 'Grey's Anatomy' hangs by a thread called Pompeo. At the moment she has no new contract to tie her, but ABC may be able to convince her to make a new one.