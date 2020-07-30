Grey's Anatomy, news about the cast of season 17 arrives

Share it:

One of the longest running medical drama of TV continues, unstoppable, his run and for the highly anticipated seventeenth season Grey's Anatomy will be enriched with two new actors, promoted by extras to fixed roles.

The two chosen actors are Richard Flood and Anthony Hill, respectively interpreters of doctors Cormac Hayes and Winston Ndugu and both recurring characters of the last season. The first is the new pediatric surgeon from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital e little by little he made a strong bond with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) due to the common loss of the spouse. Hill instead entered on tiptoe thanks to the doctor Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), longtime colleague known years before at Tufts, where they worked as supervisor and specialist.

"I'm excited to add Anthony Hill and Richard Flood to the Grey's Anatomy family. " stated in a statement the showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff. "They are huge talents that have had a big impact on our fans and that have tied so much with the cast and the writers, who can't wait to write new stories just for them."

Among the most recent roles of Flood the one in Shameless, while Hill played the young Marcus Abar, angela's grandfather / Sister Night in Watchmen. For all the latest updates, we refer you to the topics that Grey's Anatomy 17 will tackle, however current, and to our special on the actors of Grey's Anatomy yesterday and today.