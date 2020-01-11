Entertainment

         'Grey's Anatomy' loses one of its original protagonists: Justin Chambers leaves the series after 16 seasons

Justin Chambers has confirmed his departure from 'Anatomy of Gray', a series of which he was one of its protagonists giving life to Alex Karev since its inception back in 2005. The most striking of the news is that The Hollywood Reporter clarifies that the last one in which he will participate was issued on November 14, but it has not been until his departure has been revealed.

Chambers was one of the four actors who was still in the series since its inception. Now Ellen Pompeo (Mederith), James Pickens Jr. (Richard) and Chandra Wilson (Bailey) become the only ones still at the bottom of the canyon in 'Grey's Anatomy'. The actor has released the following statement explaining the reasons for his departure:

I've been hooked on 'Grey's Anatomy for 15 years' because Meredith's misfortunes help me relativize

There is not a good time to say goodbye to a series and a character that have defined my life so much for the past 15 years. For some time, though, I have wanted to diversify my interpretive roles and my career choices. About to turn 50 and blessed by a woman who supports me and five wonderful children, it's time. By leaving 'Grey's Anatomy', I would like to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimess, the original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing team and cast members, both past and present. , and obviously to the fans for this extraordinary trip.

Chambers thus joins a long list of actors who started in the series and were abandoning it over the years. The first was Isaiah Washington after three seasons, but in his case because he was fired, T.R. Knight after five, Katherine Heigl after six, Sandra Oh in the tenth and Patrick Dempsey after 11 seasons.

What is striking about his departure is that it is announced so late. Your character –eye with the spoilers from here– He stopped working at Gray Sloan after an attempt at insurance fraud by Mederith that led to the dismissal of several doctors. Since then she became the chief of staff of the Pacific Northwest and it seems that we simply will not see him again after getting her friend did not lose the medical license.

