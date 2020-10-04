Grey’s Anatomy, here are the first photos of Meredith Gray in anti-covid outfit!

The effects of the coronavirus emergency on cinema and TV series are beginning to manifest themselves not only in the form of various postponements and postponements, but also of clearly visible details in the final results of the productions. An example? Grey’s Anatomy, which as a good medical drama obviously cannot fail to take into account the current health situation.

The last photo from the set of the 17th season of the popular show is in fact one of those that probably, in a few years, we will count among the emblems of this sad period as regards the world of entertainment.

The photo shows us for the first time one Meredith Grey in anti-covid outfit, complete with armor and visor: visibly tired and tried, this new version of our Meredith gives us a pretty clear idea of ​​what we will see in this 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy which, we remember, precisely at cause of the ongoing pandemic had to postpone its broadcast.

The same showrunner Krista Vernoff, on the other hand, had spoken of the desire to address issues of a certain topicality in the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy: “We will explore the pandemic and tackle a completely new world both for our hospital and for our characters“were the words of the showrunner. Another photo from the set of Grey’s Anatomy, meanwhile, showed us Debbie Allen in anti-covid gear.