Grey’s Anatomy, for Krista Vernoff season 17 will show “a whole new world”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If there is no official date yet for the start of season 17’s Grey’s Anatomy, a few days ago we found out when shooting will start again. At the time of the stop imposed by the Covid emergency, last March, it was actually necessary to complete the last 4 episodes of the sixteenth season.

For this reason, plots and stories that have not been explored will be incorporated at the beginning of the new season. The Grey’s Anatomy showrunner recently talked about it on TV Line, Krista Vernoff.

“Even in the best of times, one’s main job television writer consists in knowing what to focus the discussion on “ he told. “We are not working to protect the stories we had planned for the end of season 16. That said, you will see a few moments immediately following the point where we had to stop. “

The decision to incorporate these moments was a natural consequence for Krista Vernoff. “Wax excellent material that we had already shot but that we have not had the opportunity to air. So we found a way to use it in our premiere “ continued the showrunner.

Furthermore, as had already been anticipated, many events of the season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy they will inevitably suffer from what has happened in recent months. “We are sailing into Covid times, and this is a completely new world for our hospital and for all our characters. “

For more insights into Grey’s Anatomy, we refer to recent statements by Ellen Pompeo about his favorite couple on the show.