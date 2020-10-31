Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo wasn’t convinced she wanted to play Meredith Gray

Maybe not everyone knows, but Ellen Pompeo wasn’t so convinced that she wanted to be Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy, at first. Let’s find out why, and what led her to accept the role in the long-running ABC TV series.

For an actor, it’s not always easy to figure out what the role in life might be.

Also Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Gray, wasn’t sure at first that she wanted to wear a lab coat and stethoscope every day, albeit only on screen.

“They had offered me the role, and I was contemplating whether to accept it or not ” revealed the actress “I was worried about taking part in a TV series, usually there are contracts to be signed for at least 6 years, and at that time, the only thing I had done was movies. I had never been in a TV show. So the idea of ​​staying on a TV series for 6 years scared me a bit‘”.

However, the agent advised her to at least turn the pilot: “But my agent told me ‘Just do the pilot and get the money. So these things never take off ‘“.

And instead, 15 years and 17 seasons later …

Ma what really convinced her to take the part?

“Before I accepted, I met Shonda Rhimes. I had never known anyone in [una posizione del genere] this business, in my short career, that she was a woman, let alone a black woman. I had never worked with screenwriters before. Up until that point, all my previous experiences had been dominated by male presences. Nobody knew who Shonda was at the time, I think she made the film with Britney Spears and Dorthy Dandridge, and little else“explains Pompeo, and continues”So I was like ‘Wow, a black woman? I am really in front of a special project, I really want to work for her. She is a woman! And then I heard that Sandra Oh was in the cast. And so I said ‘If Sandra is here Oh, I want to be a part of this show’“.

And so began Meredith’s adventure, an adventure that has not yet ended (but could the seventeenth season be the last?).