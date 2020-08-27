Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo may leave the series before the conclusion

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ellen Pompeo revealed that could leave Grey’s Anatomy before its conclusion. Dax Shepard’s guest in a recent episode of the Armchair podcast, the interpreter of Meredith Gray explained that not wanting to age on the screen.

“Going from 33 to 50 on screen isn’t fun. You see a lot because I’m always in the same clothes, and in the same character. So the way I see myself getting old sucks.” explained the actress. “I don’t want to end up like the grape that dies on the vine. I would certainly go out sooner rather than later at this point, having done what we did. Leaving the series when it’s still at its peak is definitely a goal.”

Pompeo then reiterated: “I don’t want to stay on the show forever. Absolutely not. The truth is that if I get too upset and don’t feel good there, then I’ll leave.”

Meanwhile, CBS and showrunner Krista Vernoff have unveiled a few news about season 17. Among the new entries of the next episodes of Grey’s Anatomy we will find Richard Flood and Anthony Hill in the role of doctors Cormac Hayes and Winston Ndugu. Among the many anticipations, Vernoff revealed that Grey’s Antomy 17 will address the theme of the pandemic.