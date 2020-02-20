Grettell Valdez's son is assaulted by two adults in a club

Share it:

Grettell Valdez broke into tears in his social networks after his son Santino, was the victim of bullying by two adults, the desperate mother told him, who still cannot understand the reason why they bothered the minor.

"I had to go to my son's club where it is because yesterday, two adults abused my eleven-year-old son they practically made him bullyign, they mistreated him they brought him from one place to another, they offended an eleven-year-old boy, two adults who are in the club to serve, to teach my son… "Grettell said very distressed.

Remember that Grettell has always taken care of his son from all kinds of questions from the press, because he does not want to expose him at all to the world of entertainment.

It is unfortunate to see in society that we are living, that is, I cannot believe it. I have a heart made of literal stone. These things kill me, the actress concluded.

It should be mentioned that a few days ago Grettell boasted the skills of his son's artist who was an excellent pop ballad singer.

"Our environment every time we see it with more lack of that emotional touch", "You are a great mother and if Santino is like that and has such great achievements and at his age it is thanks to you", they wrote to the actress who hours later climbed a photo with the child where he expresses how much he loves him.

"Nothing makes me happier than being the mother of this little man, every day more proud of you I love you @santopuroamor," he wrote.