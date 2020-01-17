'Gretel & Hansel' and his character posters

Share it:

This newly released 2020 has many horror movies that we want to see, but if one has managed to sneak in among the most anticipated it has been 'Gretel & Hansel', new film by Osgood Perkins This already showed us his new (and beautiful) official poster, he has submerged us in his first trailer and we have been able to see several official images, but as we needed more doses of this re imagination of the classic story, we just saw its first character posters.

The film is set in Bavaria, at the beginning of the 14th century, where Gretel and Hansel, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in the most absolute misery. His father died years ago and his mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear of their stepfather, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, one way or another, try to take advantage of them.

Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to go. So, the two brothers They arrive at the cabin of Holda, a nice woman who decides to welcome them. At first they enjoy the games and the abundant food, but soon they realize something does not just fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that if they want to survive, in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears.

The script of 'Gretel & Hansel' is in charge of Rob Hayes, being produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones ('Sinister') and Fred Berger ('La La Land'). They complete the cast Sammy Leakey, which will make Hansel, Jessica De Gouw ('Arrow') Y Charles Babalola ('Black Mirror').