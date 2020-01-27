'Gretel & Hansel' already has its first featurette

Share it:

"This story is about magic", with those words sums up actress Alice Krige 'Gretel & Hansel', new tape of Osgood Perkins He intends to give us a dark new version of the classic story of the Brothers Grimm, 'Hansel and Gretel.' We have already seen see his first official clip and even character posters, and today we have among us his first featurette, where his cast and director tell us news about the film.

Apparently, this adaptation has a Gretel more powerful than ever, played by Sophia Lillis, and it seems that the girl is very special this time, so much so that the witch tries to teach her magic, as the actress herself comments in this Making Of.

The film is set in Bavaria, at the beginning of the 14th century, where Gretel and Hansel, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in the most absolute misery. His father died years ago and his mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear of their stepfather, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, one way or another, try to take advantage of them.

Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to go. So, the two brothers They arrive at the cabin of Holda, a nice woman who decides to welcome them. At first they enjoy the games and the abundant food, but soon they realize something does not just fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that if they want to survive, in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears.