'Gretel & Hansel' already has a final trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Hansel and Gretel' has always been one of the creepiest fairy tales of the Grimm Brothers. Child abuse, cannibalism and witchcraft make this story a nightmare in the forest that we will now see on the big screen thanks to Osgood Perkins, director of 'Gretel & Hansel'whose final trailer It is both terrifying and visually captivating.

Two of the things that shine most in this trailer are its brutal atmosphere and its great planes, where we must highlight the work of Perkins and its director of photography, Galo Oilvares, who was already a technician in 'Roma' and who debuts as DP in the long with this story. The film has been written by Perkins and Rob Hayes, and it seems that he will tell us the story that we all already know with the odd new twist, such as the fact that it seems that Gretel could have some kind of supernatural power.

The film is set in Bavaria, at the beginning of the 14th century, where Gretel and Hansel, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in the most absolute misery. His father died years ago and his mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear of their stepfather, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, one way or another, try to take advantage of them.

Vertex

Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to go. So, the two brothers They arrive at the cabin of Holda, a nice woman who decides to welcome them. At first they enjoy the games and the abundant food, but soon they realize something does not just fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that if they want to survive, in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears.