Gretel and Hansel, the horror review with Sophia Lillis

The one of Hansel & Gretel is one of the best known tales of the Brothers Grimm, but the version of Oz Perkins it's something completely new. Away from the action trajectory of the film with Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton, different from the deeply fairytale tones used by Terry Gilliam in his The Enchanting Witch, subversive and more eccentric than the fable itself. The transposition signed by the director of I am the beautiful creature that lives in this house it is in fact subversive starting from the title, which leaves the place as protagonist to the true heroine of the story, Gretel.

The ethereal setting conceived by the Grimm and attributable to the campaign o German Black Forest gives way to a famine in England, where Gretel and Hansel live in poverty with their mother. Giving up selling her body to support the family, the girl is chased away by her poor mother along with her brother, ending up becoming wanderers in the woods of the area. Going deeper and deeper into the dense forest clearing, Gretel begins to sense something strange, to develop a kind of second sight that makes her see things that may not exist. The arrival at a disturbing black house in the heart of the woods and the warm welcome of an old and distressing ladyEventually, they will change the two brothers' lives in a curious and unexpected way.

The aesthetics of horror

The first thing that conceptually immediately catches the eye of Gretel and Hansel is the positioning of morality. The structure of fairy tales, precisely by their very nature and conception, is conceived as a story with a pedagogical ending, aimed at teaching an edifying precept to live as purely and wisely as possible. Morality first of all gives the scaffolding to history, but it is above all history that ultimately develops morality. It starts from the teaching in a basic form, the shell of the story is created around it and in the end it is clarified within the plot or directly explicitly. The essential thing is never to betray the very meaning of the fairy tale and to follow a logical narrative thread that then leads to the final life lesson.

Oz Perkins instead chooses to be subversive in this case as well and tell us the Fairy Tale of the Little Girl with the Pink Hat at the beginning, inserting it directly as an opening prologue-warning and revealing the moral even before the actual story begins.

He tells us to "pay attention to gifts and to those who offer them and also to pay attention to those who are too happy to receive them". Extremely interesting, however, is the changing use that the author makes of this precept, which changes radically with the progress of the film and becomes for the viewer a diegetic evaluation tool of the story, since it warns not only of the declared villain but also from everything else, including the protagonists.

Perkins' film thus earns narrative points thanks to this intriguing gimmick of the fairy tale in the fairy tale, never ancillary but significant and central, which gives that touch of newness necessary to a succession of events which, however overturned, renewed, reformulated, finally they always appear the same. More than modifying Hansel and Gretel at heart, "the inverse transposition"produced by Orion Pictures tries to accentuate and enhance those horrific vibrations that have always been belong to the creation of the Grimm, declining them on a more intimate and psychological plan for the two protagonists and decidedly gloomy, between the oneiric and the chilling, as regards the settings.

However, the author manages to give a touch of personality even more thrust to the dialogues, which on more than one occasion they manage to hide much more concreteness and originality of what appears (the opening fable, the discourse on poison, the confrontation with the sir or the hunter). The film is however balanced to narratively characterize the silences well, where the looks are curious or worried about the splendid and talented Sophia Lillis (IT, Sharp Object) or the emptiness, the challenge and the darkness in the smiles and winks of the witch played by an unrecognizable and fantastic Alice Krige to give beauty, meaning and functionality to the scene.

Lacking originality upstream – given the theme and the characters treated -, the work of Oz Perkins on this occasion can be compared more to that of Ari Aster rather than the more sophisticated, laborious and philological example of Robert Eggers. The author of Gretel and Hansel aims above all at an elaborate, clean and fascinating aesthetic, which from the magnificence of the image and the frame also arrives at the choice of an electrical sensorial contrast between sight and hearing, even in this case giving a touch more mannerist vanity, albeit in a completely independent sense.

Extraordinary – perhaps more than anything else – it is finally the cinematographic curation by Galo Olivares, both in fixed frames and in photography, given an excellent use of lights, varied, ingenious and consistent with the tones of the film, formally superlative.

Gretel and Hansel is a title that lingers with intelligence and content about the roots of evil and the obsession with power, maturely translating on the big screen an already tense and intriguing children's story. It is a great and emblematic example of the contemporary reinterpretation of independent horror cinema, more authorial, a little glitzy, aesthetically opulent and apparently empty (even if it often really is). In this specific case, Perkins avoids jump scare outright to aim for the thrill instead, which means that the nervousness during the vision is generated by the entire cinematic construction and not by tricks related to an increase in the volume of the music or to the angles of recovery. In short, it is always the form that dominates the content, which lowers the viewer's attention a little to the second, captured more by magnificent views and visually sensational passages rather than by the intrinsic transformation of morality. Which is a shame.