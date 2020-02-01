Gretel and Hansel could lead to a universe of fairy tales

Share it:

'Gretel & Hansel' it opens today in the United States and half the world, and although unfortunately (we are really dying of death) in Spain we will not be able to see it until April, the news about it continues to arrive from the other side of the puddle. After seeing his new official clip, now its director, Oz Perkins, has just opened the possibility that this story is part of a cinematic universe of fairy tales.

"I can't say much about what I think, but the idea I have is to create our own world of fairy tales, our own universe of stories. Nor I want to say "Shrek" but do you know how in that movie all fairy tales coexist? So, the idea is to suggest that there is not only one place, but that there are beings everywhere and references to other fairy tales. In fact in the movie there are a couple of "Easter eggs" that have reference to other stories. "

Although Perkins has commented that he would love his next project to be a new installment of 'Friday 13', this could end up giving us new dark versions of such famous stories as 'Snow White' or 'Cinderella', which could not seem more fantasy. For now, we will have to settle for 'Gretel & Hansel', a film set in Bavaria, at the beginning of the 14th century, where these two brothers, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in the most absolute misery. His father died years ago and his mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear of their stepfather, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, one way or another, try to take advantage of them.

Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to go. So, the two brothers They arrive at the cabin of Holda, a nice woman who decides to welcome them. At first they enjoy the games and the abundant food, but soon they realize something does not just fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that if they want to survive, in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears.