Greta Thunberg strikes again and will star in a documentary on climate change

Greta Thunberg will be the protagonist of a documentary filmed by the BBC on climate change. After being named a person of the year 2019 by Time, the environmentalist battles of the Swedish activist land on TV. The British broadcaster made the news official during the BBC Showcase event. What is known so far is that this series will feature several episodes in which theactivist Greta Thunberg will interact and interview political figures and scientists precisely on climate change and what the various countries are doing against it pollution and preservation of flora and fauna.

Greta Thunberg. Getty Images

It will therefore be a very close view of the activities of Greta Thunberg against climate change, of the movement Fridays for future and the creation of his famous speeches. But not only that, because let's remember that Greta Thunberg he is a teenager and this documentary it will be an opportunity to get to know her even in her most personal side of girl who is facing the transition to adulthood. And speaking of being "only" a seventeen year old, we also remember that Greta Thunberg was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. In short, really tough!

Rob Liddell, executive producer of BBC Studios, on the docu-series on Greta Thunberg he has declared:

Climate change is probably the most important problem for our lives, and therefore the time seems to come to propose an authoritative series that explores the scientific facts and phenomena that lie behind this delicate topic. Having the ability to do all this with Greta is an incredible privilege, because it gives us the opportunity to have a unique point of view on what it feels like to be a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet.

The documentary about Greta Thunberg created by Science Unit, an internal BBC study that has already made other programs for English television. No other information has been released about the recording or airing so far, but we are already fans of this project and we can't wait to see Greta Thunberg on TV, in his and our mission to save this planet from climate change.

