Greta Gerwig reformulates the classic in an exquisite adaptation

Greta Gerwig was always there. Long before jumping to the fore with his two Oscar nominations in 2018, the muse of movement mumblecore he had fallen in love with the followers of the American independent scene with his interpretations in titles like 'Baghead' or 'The devil's house' and, above all, with his double in front and behind the cameras, starring and acting as a screenwriter, in the magnificent 'Frances Ha' that Noah Baumbach directed in 2012.

But it wasn't until 2017 that Sacramento saw her prolific career rewarded indie with 'Ladybird'. A true wonder, charming and bright in cinematic terms which, with an honest simplicity – and with the invaluable help of an immense Saoirse Ronan – led to the unsuspected limits of the benefits treasured by her modest first job as a filmmaker 'Nights and weekends'.

When it was announced that the next step in Gerwig's career would be to adapt 'Little Women', in addition to being surprised by the, a priori, radical tonal and stylistic change, many of us saw virtually impossible to overcome what was seen in his delicate teenage portrait. Some conclusions, of course, precipitated, because his version of the literary classic of Louisa May Alcott has turned out to be a cinematographic prodigy to label as the last great film of 2019.

An exquisite reformulation

Despite being radically conceptually opposed productions, the 'Little Women' by Greta Gerwig triumphs by keeping intact the essence that made her 'Ladybird' so special. All this without betraying at any time the foundations and the spirit that turned the novel of 1868 into the phenomenon transferred to the cinema, theater, television and even the radio in countless occasions, but modifying some key points of history to take the Story to your land.

In this way, the feature film, rather than as a new adaptation for the big screen, is revealed as a kind of reformulation for the new generations of spectators that strengthens the figure of its protagonists in a subtle way, although according to the times; combining an unexpectedly pure classicism with a refreshing air in little more than two hours full of emotions in full bloom and filmic genius.

We need only pose – with tremendous pleasure – our eyes on the beautiful photography direction of Yorick Le Saux, its exquisite use of the photochemical – it is shot in 35mm – and its careful recreation of rural North America mired in the Civil War, to soak up a academicism also present in the form, the text and even in the delicate scores of Alexandre Desplat that make up the soundtrack.

It is on these more traditional foundations where the director underpins her author's seal, visible both at the level of realization – those general frontal planes and the lateral follow-ups are unmistakable – as well as in regard to dialogues and discourse; as fresh and dynamic as the outstanding interpretations of a stellar cast in which, again, Saoirse Ronan manages to steal all the spotlights thanks to quality and an overflowing talent for drama and comedy.

An enviable structure management that is not afraid to move forward and backward in time without highlighting it, a delicious metafictional toy, and a warm and somewhat casual tone that flees the gravity of previous translations finish rounding one of those tapes that invite to celebrate the existence of the seventh art. As I said, Greta Gerwig was always there; and after his 'Little Women', one can only wish to stay for a long, long time.