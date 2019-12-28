Greta Gerwig gives us the 7 keys to its adaptation

Share it:

Indispensable figure in contemporary indie cinema, Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’) has dared to give a masterful twist to the classic Louisa May Alcott bringing her unmistakable seal. The filmmaker wanted to get away from the previous adaptations of "Little Women" deconstructing a story that has never been taken out of his head.

The call of Meryl Streep

With a wonderful text and an impeccable cast led by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet and Louis Garrel, nothing could go wrong. "The first confirmed name of the cast was Meryl Streep and, once I knew this, it was much easier to attract a powerful casting. Everyone wants to work with her ”, he tells us during the presentation of the film in Paris. In fact, it was the actress who contacted her directly. "And he even told me he wanted to play Aunt March". And, in addition, contributed ideas for the script. “We stayed one day to eat together and talked a lot about the book. In addition to the best actress we currently have, Meryl is a very intelligent woman. ”





The next ones to get on the boat were Saoirse and Timothée –“I really liked the couple they made”– and so it was completed that for Greta is the perfect cast. “I can't be more proud of the group I have gathered. I'm still hallucinated with such talent. ”

Four actresses, four geniuses



The director confesses that she always saw the protagonists of ‘Little Women’ as four geniuses. And, after filming, she is convinced that she was right with her choice: “Saoirse is as determined as Jo; Eliza Scanlen has the same empathy as Beth; Florence Pugh is just as fun and bold as Amy; and Emma Watson has incredible sensitivity. ”

But why did you decide to alter the order of the story? Is there anything autobiographical in your story? What character would have interpreted as an actress? Don't miss Greta's answers in this video.