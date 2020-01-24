Greta Fernández and Natalia de Molina or act from the insides

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you have to suffer to interpret? How do you get disconnected after a hard day of shooting? Is it hard to say goodbye according to what characters? Natalia de Molina (winner of two Goya Awards) and Greta Fernández They have composed in ‘Adiós’ and ‘The daughter of a thief’ two of the most heartbreaking characters of the last Spanish premieres. And the Film Academy has recognized their bravery by nominating them for Best Supporting Actress and Best Leading Actress in the next edition of the Goya Awards.

But these two suffering and at the same time empowered mothers are not the only roles in their filmography that have moved us. ‘Roof and food’, ‘Who will sing to you’ or ‘Elisa and Marcela’ are just some of the titles in which they have composed heartbreaking protagonists.

However, and although they respect that each actor uses the method that works best for them, the two agree on something: fiction is just that, fiction, and it is not good to take the characters home. And how do they get it? “During the filming of‘ Goodbye ’I felt tired, on weekends I just wanted to sleep. So, as a reward, every time I could I would eat at a terrific restaurant ”, Natalia confesses. Greta, as soon as he finished ‘The daughter of a thief’, put earth in between: “First I moved to Madrid and then I left ten days of traveling to New York with my boy.”

The "duels" that entails the end of a shoot, the management of the awards or the most complicated moments that have lived working are other topics that are touched in this interesting conversation between two of the most promising actresses of the moment.