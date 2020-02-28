Entertainment

Greninja is officially the Pokémon of the Year

February 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
After counting millions of votes from all over the world we already have Pokémon of the Year in this first edition held by The Pokemon Company and is none other than Greninja.

Lucario takes second.

The final evolution of Froakie, initial of Pokemon X and Y water, has obtained about 140,000 votes, with Lucario in second place thanks to 38,000 votes, completing the list of the five most voted with Mimikyu, Charizard and Umbreon.

Greninja has been a Pokémon with quite a presence outside the videogames of the main saga. He is one of the most fascinating fighters of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and also one of Ash's friends who has given more show in the animated series based on this franchise.

The most voted Pokémon in the region are the following:

  • Kanto – Charizard
  • Johto – Umbreon
  • Hoenn – Rayquaza
  • Sinnoh – Lucario
  • Unova – Chandelure
  • Kalos – Greninja
  • Alola – Mimikyu
  • Galar – Dragapult
Everything related to the votes of the Pokémon of the Year can be found on the official website enabled for this purpose.

With the celebration of Pokémon Day, a new Singular creature for Pokémon Sword and Shield was also presented, it is about Zarude and everything you should know about him we told you here yesterday.

In the future of the Nintendo Switch game there are two expansions that will bring new content such as the inclusion of new creatures to capture and new regions to explore within Galar, this is The Island of Armor and The Snows of the Crown.

