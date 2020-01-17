Gremlins Secrets Mogwai Series Date Premiere

Share it:

It is hard to think that we have managed to get here without the magnificent ‘Gremlins’(Joe Dante, 1984) has been exploited beyond the always vindicable‘Gremlins 2: The new generation’(Joe Dante, 1990), but don't worry that all that will change soon. And maybe twice.

While the very same Chris Columbus promises us imminent ‘Gremlins 3’Twisted dark and with puppets, in Warner the batteries have been put on and given the green light to‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’, An animated series about the franchise that we can see on HBO Max.

As all this has been known for a year, we expected Gizmo's ancestors to monopolize the streaming service this year but, as we see thanks to this image shared on networks by Bendan Hay, executive producer of the series, ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’Will not arrive until 2021.

The plot will tell us how Sam Wing, the owner of the old store that appears in the two original deliveries, ran into the endearing Gizmo when I was 10 years old and lived in the Shanghai of 1920.

"Together with a young street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo make a dangerous journey through rural China, finding and sometimes fighting with colorful monsters and spirits of Chinese folklore”, Clarifies the synopsis. "In their quest to return Gizmo to his family and discover a legendary treasure, they are persecuted by a power hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins"

Tze chun, responsible for scripts of ‘Once upon a time' Y 'Gotham’, Sign the 10 half-hour chapters that will be the first season of the series.

Are we close to returning to the "gremlinmania"? Mind you, this time your cousin cousins ​​have come forward with ‘Critters: A New Binge’(Jordan Rubin, 2019) and‘Critters To the attack!’(Bobby Miller, 2019).