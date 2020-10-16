Gregory House’s 5 best strokes of genius

For eight highly-watched and critically acclaimed seasons, House was arguably the most gripping medical drama on television. The main part of what made the series work so well was, of course, the diagnostic experience of the often completely unconventional protagonist Hugh Laurie.

Right from the very first episode, House regularly shows why he’s considered a truly brilliant medical mind, even though he’s also extremely unprofessional most of the time. Here are the 5 most brilliant moments of the character:

The little boy who inserts toys into his nose: In the first season episode, an adorable and funny story in the clinic leads to one of House’s most ingenious discoveries. When a boy repeatedly takes his little brother to the clinic, claiming that the baby won’t stop crying, House soon realizes that the boy has stuffed metal toys in his nose: a fire truck, a firefighter and a police officer, all. hoping to save the first toy he stuck in his nose, a small cat. Wilson’s heart, House’s head: The two-part finale of Dr. House’s fourth season presents a truly tragic loss to the series, as Wilson’s great love, Amber, tragically dies after a bus accident involving House. According to some, the death of the woman is due to the negligence of the same House, but the latter is very skilled in reconstructing all the pieces of Amber’s subconscious since her mental state was compromised. The case that has plagued him for years: The Season 2 episode “All In” sees House struggling with a patient who exhibits symptoms similar to those of an older woman, but which he cannot resolve. Her failure to save that woman’s life and her inability to determine what caused her illness is something that has plagued House over the years. So when a patient, a very young boy, presents a second chance to solve the mystery and correct his past mistake, House concentrates to obsession only to discover that he had been right all along with his diagnosis of so many. years ago. Diagnosis of a patient at the South Pole via videochat: Dr. House almost always makes his most bizarre and unique diagnoses to patients who are usually in his own room. This is not the case with Dr. Cate Milton, in the episode of the fourth season “Frozen”, who is at the South Pole when she has symptoms that only House will be able to diagnose. Thanks to the advent of video chat technology, House was able to assess Dr. Milton’s rapidly deteriorating condition as she was unable to travel and no one could go to her. Eventually he was able to make an incredibly simple diagnosis, saving her life. The fake death: It is widely known that the Gregory House character was based on Sherlock Holmes and that James Wilson was based on John Watson. The parallels between these characters are endless, so it makes sense that House’s greatest example of genius has to be a total homage to the great detective. In the series finale, House stages his Reichenbach, faking his own death just like Sherlock Holmes did.

We leave you to the 5 episodes of Dr. House not to be missed. Here are also the 5 reasons to review the Dr. House television series.