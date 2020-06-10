Greg Glassman resigned as CEO of CrossFit after his racist sayings about George Floyd

Share it:

Greg Glassman due to resign as CEO of CrossFit over racist tweet about George Floyd (YouTube)

The founder of CrossFit Inc, Greg Glassman resigned as CEO on Tuesday, days after he apologized for his tweet about the murder of George Floyd and that generated multiple criticisms and led to the footwear brand Reebok to end your relationship with fitness discipline. His resignation comes at a time when sensitivity to the problems faced by people of color has taken center stage in the United States, with protests across the country following Floyd's murder on May 25.

"I resign as CEO of CrossFit Inc, and decided to retire. On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its membersGlassman said in a statement from the company that named Dave Castro as the new CEO.

In response to a tweet from Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment who classified racism and discrimination as a public health problem, Glassman had posted here Saturday, "It's FLOYD-19." The tweet, which equated Floyd's police murder with the COVID-19 pandemic, sparked criticism. and generated a forced apology from Glassman after what Reebok, property of Adidas AG, will end his 10-year partnership with his company.

"Since I founded CrossFit 20 years ago, it has become the world's largest gym network. They are all aligned to offer an elegant solution to the annoying problem of chronic diseases. Creating CrossFit and supporting its affiliates and legions of professional coaches has been a labor of love. Those who know me know that my only problem is the epidemic of chronic diseases. I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as managers of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I can't allow my behavior to get in the way of HQ or affiliate missions. They are too important to jeopardize", said Glassman in the statement in which he reported his resignation.

For his part, Castro, the new executive director of the brand, stated: "CrossFit is a global, diverse and resilient community. Each person in our community shares a common bond. We are all dedicated to a visionary and transformative approach to health and fitness. Our individual passions for that approach have forged a lasting community"

"However, our community is wounded. Our shared link brings together millions of people with different opinions, points of view and experiences. Friction is inevitable. Common ground, mutual respect and fellowship must also be unavoidable. I am honored to take on the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc. I hope affiliates, coaches, athletes and other members of the CrossFit community around the world do the right thing and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for all of us."He concluded.

The scandal

Reebok decided to end his agreement with CrossFit Inc. this year due to a controversial tweet by the CEO of the latter about anti-racist protests in state United. The message was described as racist in many forums and media around the world, generating an internal schism in the discipline.

Reebok announced on Sunday that it will make the measure effective once it fulfills its current contractual obligation as the primary sponsor of the CrossFit 2020 Games. "We have recently been in talks about a new deal. However, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ.The company said in a statement Sunday.

The executive president of Crossfit, Greg Glassman, had tweeted: "It's FLOYD-19”The Saturday after the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment classify racism and discrimination as a public health problem.

The racist tweet that cost Greg Glassman his place as CEO of CrossFit (Twitter))

Human rights groups expressed their outrage at the tweet, calling it insensitive to current events and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd, 46, was killed when the officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, rested his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes until he was fixed. Chauvin He has been charged with second degree murder and manslaughter. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.

Other affiliates like CrossFit Magnus they also decided to cut ties with the global fitness organization based in Washington.

"After eight years as a CrossFit affiliate, we are ending our membership"Wrote the spokesman for CrossFit Magnus, Nick Hurndon, in a publication on social networks. Crossfit It has more than 13,000 gyms in more than 120 countries and generates around $ 4 billion in annual revenue.

Glassmanwho founded Crossfit in 2000 in a garage of Santa Cruz, received widespread condemnation for his recent tweet, which appears to link protests by George Floyd with the quarantines of the coronavirus in the United States. His posetrior apology seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

"Has your failed model quarantined us and are you now going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked nationwide unrest. Quarantine alone is 'accompanied at all times and under all political regimes by an underlying current of suspicion, mistrust and unrest.' Thank you!"The businessman later published to expand his response to Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment. It was late.

